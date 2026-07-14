Light Feathery Watercolor Edit

Recently went on a bus tour in St John with a photographer who was giving some tips and tricks. The assignment was to stand in one spot and take multiple different photos so this is one of the photos. I used a very light watercolor edit to make this look like a painting.



I believe this is Musquash Head Lighthouse near St. John. ? The trip there was a little chaotic, as one of the buses somehow went off the very narrow road. We were focused on following the specific instructions for our multi-shot exercise, so I neglected to note the name of the lighthouse.

