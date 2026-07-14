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Light Feathery Watercolor Edit by sewfree
Photo 712

Light Feathery Watercolor Edit

Recently went on a bus tour in St John with a photographer who was giving some tips and tricks. The assignment was to stand in one spot and take multiple different photos so this is one of the photos. I used a very light watercolor edit to make this look like a painting.

I believe this is Musquash Head Lighthouse near St. John. ? The trip there was a little chaotic, as one of the buses somehow went off the very narrow road. We were focused on following the specific instructions for our multi-shot exercise, so I neglected to note the name of the lighthouse.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful edit
July 15th, 2026  
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