Light Watercolor Granulating Paint Edit

This edit creates a painterly texture for this scene.



Yesterday, my South Sound Walkers got on the light link train to Seattle We walked thru Pike Place Market and then out to the waterfront. Part of the group headed to the Big Wheel Ride but I opted to take waterfront photos. Later, I joined the group visiting "Wings over Washington" which is an ariel 3 D show. You are strapped into your theater seat and lifted up to experience this unique entertainment. We all managed to get a lot of steps for our walking goals.