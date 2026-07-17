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A Painterly Refuge by sewfree
Photo 715

A Painterly Refuge

Spent the day at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge with my South Sound Walking Group. It’s a beautiful spot where the Nisqually River meets Puget Sound. With the tide out, the mudflats were extensive, and while my knee limited how far I could walk along the boardwalk, the view of the wooden structure in the distance was lovely. Since the wildlife proved camera-shy or to far away, I gave this landscape a fun watercolor splash edit to add some vibrancy to the scene. I saw a muskrat and many frogs covered in muck, seals on a bank of mud, a snake moving into the reeds, deer's ears in the tall grass, eagle, and many birds enjoying the mudflats.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Babs ace
What a beautiful scene. I love the editing. I could see this on my wall
July 18th, 2026  
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