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Photo 716
Afternoon Tea Delights
A photo of a three-tiered serving stand used for tea.
Recently attended an English tea
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful, all my favorites
July 19th, 2026
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