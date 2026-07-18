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Afternoon Tea Delights by sewfree
Photo 716

Afternoon Tea Delights

A photo of a three-tiered serving stand used for tea.

Recently attended an English tea
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful, all my favorites
July 19th, 2026  
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