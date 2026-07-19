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Watercolor Softly Hidden Bird by sewfree
Photo 717

Watercolor Softly Hidden Bird

Caught this bird in the grass. A light watercolor application helps bring out the image of the bird.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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