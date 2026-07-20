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Previous
Photo 718
Watercolor and sunflare
While stopping at Mispec Beach during our July 5th tour, we had fun experimenting with sunflares alongside our photographer instructor. I have applied a light watercolor effect.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Album
365 Daily
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
5th July 2026 7:25pm
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