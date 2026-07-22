Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 720
Dreamy Blossoms
Flowers rendered in a soft watercolor style. Lush landscape photo from Panther Lake Trail
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
1033
photos
40
followers
31
following
197% complete
View this month »
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
Latest from all albums
716
717
252
718
253
719
254
720
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Galaxy A36 5G
Taken
15th July 2026 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
juju-2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close