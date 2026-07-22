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Dreamy Blossoms by sewfree
Photo 720

Dreamy Blossoms

Flowers rendered in a soft watercolor style. Lush landscape photo from Panther Lake Trail
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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