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Lush Canopy by the Lake by sewfree
Photo 722

Lush Canopy by the Lake

Watercolor application for a photo taken last month but not used. This is a thick, overgrown canopy of trees, foliage, and dense undergrowth bordering the lake.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Dorothy ace
Love the colours and lushness.
July 24th, 2026  
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