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Previous
Photo 722
Lush Canopy by the Lake
Watercolor application for a photo taken last month but not used. This is a thick, overgrown canopy of trees, foliage, and dense undergrowth bordering the lake.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
10th June 2026 8:38pm
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juju-2026
Dorothy
ace
Love the colours and lushness.
July 24th, 2026
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