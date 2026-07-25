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New York Watercolor Splash by sewfree
Photo 723

New York Watercolor Splash

Oculus in New York City with watercolor splash applied.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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