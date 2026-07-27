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Previous
Photo 725
Vibrant Ghost Town in Watercolor
Trying another WWYD. First I applied a haunted look which took out the color so next used vibrant watercolor effect. A few other effects in BeFunky were used.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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365 Daily
Taken
20th July 2026 7:07pm
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