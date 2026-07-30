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First Car by sewfree
Photo 728

First Car

Using watercolor splash today.

Spent the day helping my daughter buy her first car. This is a happy milestone. We had to pick up the car at this interesting lot. Love the giant gorilla keeping watch over this business.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Dorothy ace
How exciting!
July 30th, 2026  
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