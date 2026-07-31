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July's Colorful Moments by sewfree
Photo 729

July's Colorful Moments

My photo today is a collection of doodling with my own watercolor set.

So much has happened this month! It began with a week-long East Coast cruise for the 250th anniversary celebration, filled with excursions and art classes. Alongside those creative experiences, I’ve taken part in several photo classes both on the cruise and with the local photography group in Tacoma. Between those fun times, there have been lovely local strolls and photos with the South Sound Walkers. Along the way, I have enjoyed watercolor editing with my photos. A truly full and inspiring month
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Judith Johnson ace
Sounds like you've had a wonderful time
July 31st, 2026  
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