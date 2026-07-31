July's Colorful Moments

My photo today is a collection of doodling with my own watercolor set.



So much has happened this month! It began with a week-long East Coast cruise for the 250th anniversary celebration, filled with excursions and art classes. Alongside those creative experiences, I’ve taken part in several photo classes both on the cruise and with the local photography group in Tacoma. Between those fun times, there have been lovely local strolls and photos with the South Sound Walkers. Along the way, I have enjoyed watercolor editing with my photos. A truly full and inspiring month