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Library Shadows at the Book Drop by sewfree
Photo 730

Library Shadows at the Book Drop

An abstract play of shadows and textures. The right side is the shadow. Returing a book at the library and noticed the interesting shadow at the book drop.

Lines: Geometric interplay of lines
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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