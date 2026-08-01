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Previous
Photo 730
Library Shadows at the Book Drop
An abstract play of shadows and textures. The right side is the shadow. Returing a book at the library and noticed the interesting shadow at the book drop.
Lines: Geometric interplay of lines
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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