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A Clover Kind of Lucky by sewfree
Photo 731

A Clover Kind of Lucky

Happy Find a Four-Leaf Clover Day --

Wikipedia says: only about 1 in 10,000 clovers naturally grow with four leaflets. Today might be your lucky day

Fresh out of lucky extra-leaves, so this charming little three leaf clover will just have to do.

My flower photo is from one of my trail adventures in June. Background pattern was added and now experimenting with overlays for abstract August.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Dorothy ace
Very cool!
August 2nd, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Such a lovely lucky flower capture
August 2nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
How neat.
August 2nd, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice combo!
August 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very lucky
August 2nd, 2026  
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