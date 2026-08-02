A Clover Kind of Lucky

Happy Find a Four-Leaf Clover Day --



Wikipedia says: only about 1 in 10,000 clovers naturally grow with four leaflets. Today might be your lucky day



Fresh out of lucky extra-leaves, so this charming little three leaf clover will just have to do.



My flower photo is from one of my trail adventures in June. Background pattern was added and now experimenting with overlays for abstract August.