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Previous
Photo 731
A Clover Kind of Lucky
Happy Find a Four-Leaf Clover Day --
Wikipedia says: only about 1 in 10,000 clovers naturally grow with four leaflets. Today might be your lucky day
Fresh out of lucky extra-leaves, so this charming little three leaf clover will just have to do.
My flower photo is from one of my trail adventures in June. Background pattern was added and now experimenting with overlays for abstract August.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Photo Details
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8
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5
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2
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
9th June 2026 3:29pm
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abstractaug2026
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edah26-08
Dorothy
ace
Very cool!
August 2nd, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Such a lovely lucky flower capture
August 2nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
How neat.
August 2nd, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice combo!
August 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very lucky
August 2nd, 2026
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