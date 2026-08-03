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Vivid Dahlia Distortion by sewfree
Photo 732

Vivid Dahlia Distortion

Photo taken August 1st.

Used Tiny Planet for the spiral edit
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Sue Schaar ace
Beautiful spiral image
August 4th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Stunning.
August 4th, 2026  
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