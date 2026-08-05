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Barking Up the Wrong Tree by sewfree
Photo 734

Barking Up the Wrong Tree

Use your imagination: The rough bark and deep knots create a striking, organic resemblance to a stylized human face
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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