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Photo 734
Barking Up the Wrong Tree
Use your imagination: The rough bark and deep knots create a striking, organic resemblance to a stylized human face
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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