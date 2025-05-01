Dark Clouds and Sacred Heights - Art Challenge

I was inspired by John Constable's Distant View of Salisbury Cathedral painting (1821) and his many Cloud Study paintings.



My photo begins with, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church which is a Roman Catholic church building in Tacoma, Washington. The church is a landmark of the city seen by travelers along Interstate 5. As you drive around the city, the steeple topped by a spire, can be seen peeking above the tree line. The current building was built in 1920. In 2018, due to water damage, the church was deemed unsafe. The parish could not afford the $18 million needed for repairs, so the Archbishop decreed the building be razed in 2019. On May, 1, 2024 (one year ago) the Vatican declared the Archbishop's orders to demolish the church as null and void. Now, funding must be found to restore the church. Sadly, I have never seen the inside of this cathedral. A chain link fence now surrounds this monument of faith and history. Tacoma will wait and see what happens next. In the meantime, this inactive church continues to be a beacon of faith and hope. One positive is the large church parking lot is providing "Safe Parking" for the homeless which is overseen by the city.



It was an overcast stormy sky on the day of the photo, but my oil painting edits seem to minimize the clouds. To solve this dilema, I used BeFunky to add the stormy clouds back into my image. Again, I was losing the elements of my original photo so I started using the composting tool to stack this back together. I was standing behind some branches so I decided to keep them in the shot. Another set of photos were taken at a different viewing point eliminating the branches, but I like the branch contrast.





