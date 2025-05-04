Previous
Endless Fields of Color, Whispering Joy by sewfree
4 / 365

Endless Fields of Color, Whispering Joy

Another tulip field photo for Story in 6 Words and Landscape.

Photo taken April 30th

Wandering around the blooms and marveling at the beauty in the mid-morning light was a serene experience. The clouds were spectacular after some early morning drizzle.
4th May 2025

Marj

ace
@sewfree
1% complete

Barb ace
Stunning!
May 5th, 2025  
