4 / 365
4 / 365
Endless Fields of Color, Whispering Joy
Another tulip field photo for Story in 6 Words and Landscape.
Photo taken April 30th
Wandering around the blooms and marveling at the beauty in the mid-morning light was a serene experience. The clouds were spectacular after some early morning drizzle.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
1
1
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Photo Details
Tags
sixws-156
,
landscape-77
Barb
ace
Stunning!
May 5th, 2025
