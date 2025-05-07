Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Happy May 7th, Roast Leg of Lamb Day
Not a roast or a lamb but a living sheep with its gentle presence in the field with goats. Every sheep starts as a lamb.
A moment of reflection to honor these animals and the dish being celebrated.
The goats are jumping up to get the bushes on the other side of the fence. Another photo from my adventures at the Tulip farm.
National Roast Leg of Lamb Day celebrates this classic dish. Fun Fact: Americans eat less than one pound of lamb per person annually. I am unable to find the exact year this national day started.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
