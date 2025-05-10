Previous
Rhododendron in Motion by sewfree
Rhododendron in Motion

What happened !
My flowers became fluid and the colors started cascading down in streaks.😁

Using my Cannon Rebel T100 with a long shutter speed and a little vertical motion.

After taking many photos, I like this image because the buds are on the left and the open flowers on the right.
Marj

ace
@sewfree
