Previous
7 / 365
Rhododendron in Motion
What happened !
My flowers became fluid and the colors started cascading down in streaks.😁
Using my Cannon Rebel T100 with a long shutter speed and a little vertical motion.
After taking many photos, I like this image because the buds are on the left and the open flowers on the right.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
319
photos
29
followers
41
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Album
Extra Extra
Tags
abstract
,
rhododendron
,
icm
,
icm-11
,
abstract-87
