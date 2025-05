Transactions and Trash

A photo taken May 11th for Curse of the Modern Age



I had to drive up past the ATM area to use the bank's night deposit slot to drop off money collected at my church. Looking back to this area, I see trash, empty water bottles and even a beer bottle. It's frustrating when people treat public spaces such as a drive-thru ATM like a trash bin.



My photo highlights an annoyance that makes me just a little crazy.