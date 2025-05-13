Previous
Happy Fruit Cocktail Day !! by sewfree
10 / 365

Happy Fruit Cocktail Day !!

This day brings back childhood memories of a dish of fruit cocktail regularly served with a meal. Take a walk down memory lane at the same time as fixing a dish with fruit cocktail!

In 1893, a California based cannery began marketing canned fruit salad under the name, Golden Morn label. This canned fruit is an easy addition to a spring picnic because it is easy to pack.

Today, I am looking for a fun recipe. I will create my own combination of fruit. This photo from the internet looks yummy.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It certainly does look good.
May 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact