Happy Fruit Cocktail Day !!

This day brings back childhood memories of a dish of fruit cocktail regularly served with a meal. Take a walk down memory lane at the same time as fixing a dish with fruit cocktail!



In 1893, a California based cannery began marketing canned fruit salad under the name, Golden Morn label. This canned fruit is an easy addition to a spring picnic because it is easy to pack.



Today, I am looking for a fun recipe. I will create my own combination of fruit. This photo from the internet looks yummy.

