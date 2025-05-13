Sign up
Happy Fruit Cocktail Day !!
This day brings back childhood memories of a dish of fruit cocktail regularly served with a meal. Take a walk down memory lane at the same time as fixing a dish with fruit cocktail!
In 1893, a California based cannery began marketing canned fruit salad under the name, Golden Morn label. This canned fruit is an easy addition to a spring picnic because it is easy to pack.
Today, I am looking for a fun recipe. I will create my own combination of fruit. This photo from the internet looks yummy.
13th May 2025
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Shutterbug
ace
It certainly does look good.
May 13th, 2025
