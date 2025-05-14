Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
Wings of Imagination -- WWYD
A lot of fun!!
Base photo here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50717/wwyd-238
Used BeFunky.com
Changed the color and used artsy effects. The program has this butterfly overlay. Used Cannon Pro to add multiple compostes on top of the original image.
My purple ice flower was added (upside down) in the compostes.
https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2025-03-16
14th May 2025
14th May 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
331
photos
29
followers
40
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Extra Extra
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwyd-238
Zilli~
ace
Cool
May 14th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh very neat!
May 14th, 2025
