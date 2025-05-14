Previous
Wings of Imagination -- WWYD by sewfree
11 / 365

Wings of Imagination -- WWYD

A lot of fun!!

Base photo here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50717/wwyd-238

Used BeFunky.com
Changed the color and used artsy effects. The program has this butterfly overlay. Used Cannon Pro to add multiple compostes on top of the original image.

My purple ice flower was added (upside down) in the compostes.
https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2025-03-16
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Zilli~ ace
Cool
May 14th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh very neat!
May 14th, 2025  
