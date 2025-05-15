Sweet and Simple

Happy National Chocolate Chip Day !!





In 1937, Ruth Wakefield of Whitman, Massachusetts wanted to try adding a little bit of chocolate to her cookies. She was working at the Toll House Inn and people loved this treat. In 1939, Ruth signed an agreement with Nestle to add her cookie recipe to their chocolate bar’s packaging. The Nestle brand chips were named for the Toll House Inn.



Chocolate producers began offering bittersweet, semi-sweet, mint, white chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and swirled. Today, chips come in a variety of other flavors to add creatively to cooking.

