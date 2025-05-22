Sign up
Fast and Slow Speedway - May Words
One lane of the track has the sleek supercar and the other lane is the ancient dinosaur.
The spectators are shouting, "is this a joke."
Start your engines or take a deep breath.
Who will win this race ??
I am supposed to be cleaning the floor and not cutting paper race tracks and playing on the floor. 😁
22nd May 2025
Marj
@sewfree
may25words
