Fast and Slow Speedway - May Words

One lane of the track has the sleek supercar and the other lane is the ancient dinosaur.
The spectators are shouting, "is this a joke."

Start your engines or take a deep breath.

Who will win this race ??

I am supposed to be cleaning the floor and not cutting paper race tracks and playing on the floor. 😁
