Artist Challenge - Georgia T. O'Keeffe

Join the Artist Challenge.My inspiration is Red Flower (1919) painted in oil. My photo starts with a plastic red flower. The artist used light and textures, so I put my lighting behind the flower hoping to bring out the texture.BeFunky was my main processing program. I played with coloration and background. For abstract, swirl effects were added. This is one of my top favorite edits so it carries my personal creative touch. This image is not destined for a gallery, but it was a lot of fun.Join the fun with your photo for the Artist Challenge: