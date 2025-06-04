Concrete Effort

Edit the Sorriness (or Shenanigans) Out of ItBeFunky.com / My edits began by tilting the scene to make the road appear steeper. Next, I blurred the edges for a softer transition, and a grunge frame added the perfect touch. The cartoon art effect altered the colors, so I reapplied it for a more consistent look. The app reshaped parts of the image, giving it a stylized look. One tree in the foreground even morphed into a pole, so I cropped it out. A hanging sign on the left blended and disappeared into the composition. Since the original colors shifted, I introduced color highlights to bring back some vibrancy. To enhance the final look, I applied a vivid metal texture effect, then topped it off with a light grunge overlay. The result? It’s starting to look a little trippy!"Why not add a song!This corner sidewalk (in my daughter's neighborhood) is being replaced to makeit more ADA friendly. Shovels scrape, concrete pours, and this hard working team drives the transformation. An everyday scene of progress by men and women who work hard. Their work often goes unnoticed but makes all the difference for those who walk these streets.Alan Jackson 2010- Hard Hat And A Hammer - A tribute to the working man.