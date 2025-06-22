Previous
Clock Eye by sewfree
23 / 365

Clock Eye

An interesting clock at my Retina clinic. Photo taken in May 2025.

This quote suggests that an artist in inspired by great masterpieces.
Looking to past art works can inform and shape our vision.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact