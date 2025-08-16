Previous
Hydrangea's Color by sewfree
26 / 365

Hydrangea's Color

It finally rained yesterday, bringing needed water to my hydrangeas. My Rebel was used for this image. Using the Cannon Pro Editing, I adjusted my lighting. The flowers are dripping from the shower.

Susan Wig is an author whose stories have illuminated the everyday
dramas of ordinary people.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
7% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
August 16th, 2025  
