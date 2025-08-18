Happy Mail Order Catalogue Day !

I rarely make catalog purchases. How do catalogs remain as such in the modern age of online shopping? Catalogs became popular in the 1830's. Montgomery Ward and Sears were the biggest later in the century. By having an instore and catalog experience, these companies became very popular. Today, print continues to thrive. Physical catalogs engage the senses more than digital ads. The feel of paper, the act of flipping pages -it creates a tactile experience.



Adding to curse-15

I received 4 more catalogs in the mail today. This is a modern-day annoyances that makes me just a little crazy. They pile up on my counters, in mail bins, under coffee cups. Many of the catalogs have the same items. I did not ask for these.