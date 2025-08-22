Cover Story

Confused about the steps of this challenge.

Listing my steps so you can correct me if this interpretation is wrong.



Today's featured article is giving a summary and background for

The "Old Man and the Sea" so this is my band.

A Danish band on Youtube with this same name made an album in 1967.



I went to the quote page and selected Dave Barry's delightful quote:

"You can only be young once. But you can always be immature"

Per the instruction, you pick words from the quote.???? so "Young Once" is the song title.



This photo was shot on my Cannon Rebel on August 5 at Dune Peninsula, Tacoma, Washington.