Previous
30 / 365
Veiled Hydrangea - Abstract-BOTM
No comments needed.
I enjoyed taking this photo so I selected it for the Best of the Month photo.
Used my Rebel macro setting for this image. Using the Cannon Pro Editing, I deepened the color and adjusted my lighting. BeFunky.com for the final abstract look
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
0
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
523
photos
34
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extra Extra
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
botm-august25
