Moo-ving Day by sewfree
32 / 365

Moo-ving Day

I was able to catch some of today's Rodeo Parade which sets the tone for the Washington State Fair's kick off of the rodeo weekend. There are some fun farm characters on the "people mover " heading down this street.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
8% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
So happy and fun
September 5th, 2025  
