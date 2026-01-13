Sign up
Previous
33 / 365
Happy Poetry at Work Day
It encourages incorporating poetry to spark imagination. Certainly, this immersive, colorful Chihuly glass on the Bridge of Glass can inspire imagination.
This holiday was started by the editors of Tweetspeak Poetry.
One of the exercises in my past photo class - each student had a different focus. With this beautiful subject, every photo was a success. No edits needed
Taking photos on the Bridge
Transparent shapes of vibrant sea,
Captured through the lens by Sewfree.
A lesson learned in frame and field,
Where Tacoma's artistic joys are revealed.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Tags
glass
,
tacoma
,
chihuly
,
edah26-01
Dorothy
ace
Oh I absolutely love Chihuly! Have visited his studio in Tacoma and museum in Seattle! He brings Joy to the eye.
I very much enjoy your your poem too.
January 13th, 2026
I very much enjoy your your poem too.