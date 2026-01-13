Previous
Happy Poetry at Work Day
33 / 365

Happy Poetry at Work Day

It encourages incorporating poetry to spark imagination. Certainly, this immersive, colorful Chihuly glass on the Bridge of Glass can inspire imagination.

This holiday was started by the editors of Tweetspeak Poetry.

One of the exercises in my past photo class - each student had a different focus. With this beautiful subject, every photo was a success. No edits needed

Taking photos on the Bridge

Transparent shapes of vibrant sea,
Captured through the lens by Sewfree.

A lesson learned in frame and field,
Where Tacoma's artistic joys are revealed.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Marj

@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Dorothy ace
Oh I absolutely love Chihuly! Have visited his studio in Tacoma and museum in Seattle! He brings Joy to the eye.
I very much enjoy your your poem too.
January 13th, 2026  
