Happy Poetry at Work Day

It encourages incorporating poetry to spark imagination. Certainly, this immersive, colorful Chihuly glass on the Bridge of Glass can inspire imagination.



This holiday was started by the editors of Tweetspeak Poetry.



One of the exercises in my past photo class - each student had a different focus. With this beautiful subject, every photo was a success. No edits needed



Happy Poetry at Work Day





Taking photos on the Bridge



Transparent shapes of vibrant sea,

Captured through the lens by Sewfree.



A lesson learned in frame and field,

Where Tacoma's artistic joys are revealed.