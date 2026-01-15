Previous
Full Steam Ahead ? Work Smarter by sewfree
Full Steam Ahead ? Work Smarter

Rounding this turn to get to a parking lot, saw the steam. Stopped my car and put my hazard lights on to take a quick snapshot.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Wendy ace
Cool shot!!
Love the steam escaping and the quote to go with it!
