Stabilized Stretch - T shirt class by sewfree
Stabilized Stretch - T shirt class

My photo of the teacher's example piece leans into the abstract. Her point was to show how stretchy fabric can be pieced together with seams to form a large square.

Exploring textures in T-shirt quilting. This abstract focuses on the back side of the square, the intersection of the bonded fabric and the stabilizer (Pellon). Cropping, isolating the blue seam and the interwoven backing, I wanted to emphasize the structural 'noise' of the materials. Lighting was adjusted post-capture to soften the glare from the classroom’s overhead fixtures.
3rd March 2026

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest.
