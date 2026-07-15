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Wildlife Photographer in Training
Young boy in a funny T-shirt was taking a photo of this small squirrel sitting on the sidewalk just a few feet away. He was concentrating on capturing the moment.
My photo was taken at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza which is a public space in Lower Manhattan at the World Trade Center site.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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ndao43
Babs
ace
The squirrel is posing nicely for him too.
July 16th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
July 16th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot that tells a story. I hope he was able to get a good picture of the squirrel.
July 16th, 2026
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