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Wildlife Photographer in Training by sewfree
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Wildlife Photographer in Training

Young boy in a funny T-shirt was taking a photo of this small squirrel sitting on the sidewalk just a few feet away. He was concentrating on capturing the moment.

My photo was taken at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza which is a public space in Lower Manhattan at the World Trade Center site.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
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Babs ace
The squirrel is posing nicely for him too.
July 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun
July 16th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot that tells a story. I hope he was able to get a good picture of the squirrel.
July 16th, 2026  
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