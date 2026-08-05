New Text 2 Image Round - Examples - No need for comments

1. Upload your own photo into a program and use the AI generator to add or re-create.
An example of the steps in uploading your photo into a program and adding AI
2. Create prompts from your real photo for an AI generator
Cinematic photorealistic silhoutte shot of a woman looking out a large picture window taking a cell phone photo of the New York Harbor.
3. https://deepai.org/machine-learning-model/text2img A free version is available with 100 styles. Just enter your prompts from your photo. HD is Free
Prompt: Woman standing at a very large picture window taking a cell phone picture of the New York Harbor. Selected a painterly style
4. Upload your photo to an AI program such as BeFunky
Added Effects and Art applications (Not the same as prompts but similar)
5. Totally change the prompts from your real photo. -
A woman taking a cell phone photo out of a large window photo. It has the woman's silhoutte. looking out a large picture window taking a cell phone photo of the New York Harbor. Illustrated in an enchanting whimsical storybook fantasy style with surreal, dreamlike charm. Whimsical bookshelves, tiny staircases, charming furniture. Soft golden illumination. Stylized woman rather than realistic, with elongated proportions.
6. Just for fun prompts- A bear standing at a window taking a cell phone photo of an enchanted forest.