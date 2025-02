Cheesy Treat

Happy Pizza Day



National Pizza Day is an annual observance dedicated to honoring the deliciousness of pizza. Pizza itself has a rich history. Ancient civilizations like the Greeks and Romans enjoyed flatbreads with various toppings.

Modern pizza began in 18th-century in Italy.

There is a widespread belief that Margherita pizza was created in 1889 in honor of Queen Margherita of Savoy. Today pizza is a global food. There are many varieties of crusts and toppings.



Enjoy this culinary treat today.