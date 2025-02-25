Blooming in Ice

Purchased a wilting discount Valentine bouquet at the store. Placed a flower in ice. Took this out yesterday and took many photos. None were to my liking.
Trying today. When I took out of the freezer, the flower had brown areas. Lost my patience shooting in Manuel mode so changed to cell phone pro setting. Got the blow dryer out to remove the top layers and get to the purple blossom. Things did get a little messy as my dryer caused droplets all over the kitchen. Used my stick light. While it was on the counter, I noticed a reflection from my glass of cranberry juice so I played with the light through the juice. I can't pick just one, so making a collage.