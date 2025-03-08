Drawer of Annoyance

To get this new COMA theme started, I sharing my 2025 decluttering project. I had a drawer full of old cables that were not in use or just don't work at all. They were all tangled.



After sorting, I put each one in a separate zip lock. Now I have the frustrating clutter of bags in the drawer. Do I have an inner hoarder instinct or is it simply the guilty pleasure of saving things?? I wonder if I will ever use these again. Many of these are well past their prime.



This drawer is annoying because of their incompatibility with my current electronics. This variety of incompatible connector types become an accumulation of clutter. Why do cell phones cables and other electronics have such short lives??? The existence of multiple connector types across different devices can be frustrating, requiring users to carry multiple cables. Sometimes wires are made from lower quality material to reduce costs. They lead to poor connectivity over time. These cables are often bent or twisted with use.



I have options: find a local Recycling Center for electronics. Find a Retail Drop-Off where these can be accepted. Could some of these be re-sold? Online, one can find craft or DIY projects to reuse.



My photo almost looks like an abstract and for fun, I added some faint raindrops for my frustration. 😒



Join the fun and take a picture for Curse of the Modern Age- curse-11

