Where Creativity Unfolds

In review of the multiple art works of Pierre Bonnard, I was drawn to the piece, Work Table.



This painting highlights a patterned rug under the table. An odd cat and dog are sitting on a sofa behind the table. It looks like dabs of vivid color everywhere. Various books and papers are on the table. The table is the main subject of this painting.



Bonnard is known for his use of intense colors. He was fond of every day life settings, interiors, landscapes, abstracts and still life. I noticed many paintings of tables. Cats or dogs are included in abstract intense compositions. Likewise, some of his famous paintings have cats and dogs as the subject. Baskets are a subject in some of his still life so I have included my basket of fabric scarps on my table. I don't have a cat or dog so I inserted AI cats. Tried my real animal photos as inserts but they did not fit the vibe. My work area has a peek-a-boo of my sewing machine, tools and fabric patches. His works often featured rich patterned textiles and geometric design. I have used wool patterned fabrics in the basket and around my table. Like the Bonnard, my work area is full. My AI cat is sitting on the seat of my work chair. A Black cat is walking on the floral carpet by the legs of my rolling chair. Bonnard paintings sometimes have a flat look so I have removed background elements. My intent is a dreamlike feel which is different from the reality of my ordinary sewing table.



Oil Painting edits are from BeFunky.

