Travels in Washington State by sewfree
6 / 365

Travels in Washington State

Using archive photos.

Starting at the top:
-Fall Sept 2019 in Randle, WA

-Gondola ride up Crystal Mountain 2019

-Fall 2007 on a canal in Ocean Shores

-Enumclaw misty September 2019

-Ocean Shores 2004, looking out to the water

-Shelton changing hues 2022
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
1% complete

