A Stroll Down the Beach

Originally established by Tacoma Parks in 1957, Owen Beach makes up 1,000 feet of Point Defiance Park’s three miles of shoreline. After 16 months of extensive renovations, this beach is transformed into a destination for everyone. Owen Beach will reopen with new facilities, road and trail entry/exit and climate-resilient design. A public celebration will happen on June 4th. My daughter and I went down for a sneak peak on March 31st. The new design give resilience to the sea-level rise predicted to come with increasing climate change in future decades. All facilities, including the picnic area, pathways and parking, were set back and uphill to allow for a rise in water levels.



A couple of people are walking down the beach made up of sand, silt, and gravel. The Tahlequah ferry can be seen in the background and will depart soon to Vashion Island. This ride takes only 15 minutes. About 64 cars can load up. Ferry runs frequently.