Can't sleep so playing with WWYD photo.Since this is a WWYD photo, I doubt (date of the photo unknown) this qualifies for sixws-155 but adding it in for fun.Likewise, not sure if this qualifies for abstract-86 but adding this tag.And just for fun, I will add a song title:Song title challenge has ended, but enjoying this song to inspire me as I edit this WWYD photo.Peter DeRose wrote “Deep Purple” as a piano composition in the 1930s. Mitchell Parish added lyrics a few years later. In 1963, Nino Tempo and April Stevens went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock and Roll Record.I have taken the base photo given in the challenge and added elements using BeFunky, Paint.net and Cannon Photo Pro editing.