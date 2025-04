Get Out of the Road

Canadian geese don’t seem to have any fear when it comes to moving vehicles. These birds completely ignore vehicles and carry on with their day. Just standing in this parking lot creates a unique situation as I am trying to find a parking spot. Canada geese struggle to understand urban environments. Some geese have become very desensitized to more populated environments including sounds, vehicles, and more. While geese are sometimes a nuisance, these animals are federally protected.