ETSOOI Join The Challenge

For this challenge Photos can be taken any time so I have selected the photo taken on April 7th and posted for 30-shots2025My favorite editing tool is BeFunky.com because there so many options and it is easy to use and free. For fun, I flipped the photo to the opposite side.The Edit Essentials is easy and changed the color. Beautify tool helped give the bubble wrap definition. Vibrance and Clarity adds some chaos. Vignette is one of my go-to's.Next step is Effects. My favorite is Glitch and now my photo a digitized look. I like Pop art to go with the Glitch look.The Texture selection gives many possibilities for scratches and other effects. So many edits and my scratches are not clear so I ended the edits.Artsy is another amusing choice but I did not use in this creation.My final result makes my head spin. Join the fun