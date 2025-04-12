Previous
Good Bye Jo-Ann by sewfree
12 / 365

Good Bye Jo-Ann

Taking an extra photo today.

Jo-Ann Fabric is closing all stores. I will miss all the crafts and goods for my hobbies.

This is a large ball of Big Twist yarn. This brand is a Jo-Ann product so I wonder if it will continue. This yarn was sitting on my round knitting loom.

My Cannon needs to be charged. Where is my charger?

Using the Pro manual setting on my cell phone. Used a slow shutter speed and movement. Out of several shots, this one was interesting with the light effects from the window and my desk light.
