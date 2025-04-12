Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
12 / 365
Good Bye Jo-Ann
Taking an extra photo today.
Jo-Ann Fabric is closing all stores. I will miss all the crafts and goods for my hobbies.
This is a large ball of Big Twist yarn. This brand is a Jo-Ann product so I wonder if it will continue. This yarn was sitting on my round knitting loom.
My Cannon needs to be charged. Where is my charger?
Using the Pro manual setting on my cell phone. Used a slow shutter speed and movement. Out of several shots, this one was interesting with the light effects from the window and my desk light.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
266
photos
28
followers
38
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Latest from all albums
249
250
251
252
253
11
254
12
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extra
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yarn
,
icm-11
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close