Guardians of a Vacant Lot

Jumping back into this challenge (ending today) with more Canadian geese.

These geese were checking out a vacant lot near Mirror Lake in Washington.

The sign said, "No Trespassing,' so I took the shot out of the car window on April 4th. This is not the Mirror Lake near Snoqualmie Pass. This small Mirror lake is in a residential area.



The two Canadian geese are claiming this lot as their humble domain. I drove by this lot today and saw two geese in another neighboring lot.