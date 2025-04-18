Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
The Heights of Urban Living
Had an appointment in the city on September 2024. While waiting in the courtyard of the office, I spotted this odd building. This building will be a luxury apartment once finished. September's day was very cloudy and a Blue wash filter was used.
https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2024-09-03
Today, I had another appointment at the same location and the day is sunny. I walked a few blocks down the street to get a vertical view for the architecture challenge, “vertical.”
A lot of workers on site so not sure when this will open.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Tags
buildings
,
city
,
architecture
,
building
,
skyscraper
,
seattle
,
architecture-13
