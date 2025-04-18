The Heights of Urban Living

Had an appointment in the city on September 2024. While waiting in the courtyard of the office, I spotted this odd building. This building will be a luxury apartment once finished. September's day was very cloudy and a Blue wash filter was used.Today, I had another appointment at the same location and the day is sunny. I walked a few blocks down the street to get a vertical view for the architecture challenge, “vertical.”A lot of workers on site so not sure when this will open.